Actors and actresses wanted for summer production in Saint Andrews

Saint Andrews – The Saint Andrews Arts Council is looking for men and women to audition for a summer play, to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

It is also looking for a good storyteller to play the role of a grandmother in the production, to be directed by Suzanne Tisdale, with co-director Peggy Fothergill.

If you would enjoy playing different characters, joining in a chorus or two, and feel light on your feet, then the Arts Council needs you.

Auditions will take place May 30 and 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the W.C. O’Neill Theatre.

Rehearsals will take place in June and July, with a block of three weeks in August, and the play will be presented at the theatre Aug. 25, 26 and 27.

If you are interested, contact Deborah Snow, assistant director, production, and stage manager, at snow.deb4@gmail.com