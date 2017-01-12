ANDERSON, Gerald William

Gerald Anderson, husband of 65 years to M. Jeanne (Fountain) Anderson of Grand Manan, NB, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Born November 14, 1922 in North Head, Grand Manan, he was a son of the late Bartol Anderson and Myrtle (Nelson) (Anderson) Wilcox.

Gerald’s greatest joys were his grandchildren, his black labs who accompanied him on duck hunting trips, and lobster fishing. The family would like to express their appreciation to all those whose friendships gave Gerald a very rich life.

In addition to his loving wife, Jeanne, Gerald is survived by his son, John (Charlotte); daughter, Sybil Joan Wilmot (Fred); grandchildren: Christopher Simms (Michelle), Meaghan Harrigan (Timothy), and Signe Anderson; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Maria, Maeve, and Nolan; and a sister-in-law, Susan.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Nelson Anderson.

Arrangements are under the care of Brenan’s Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John, NB (634-7424). In keeping with Gerald’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Remembrances to a charity of the donor’s choice may be placed at www.brenansfh.com.