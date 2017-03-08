April deadline for vocal techniques and opera workshops in Saint Andrews

Saint Andrews – Canadian opera singer, Wendy Nielsen, will once again lead the Saint Andrews Arts Council’s vocal techniques and opera workshops, which will be held in July.

The vocal techniques workshop, which will take place July 20 to 24, is open to singers aged from 18 to 22, and enrollment is limited to eight. Other instructors are stage director Tom Diamond, and vocal coaches Anne Larlee, and Liz Upchurch.

The eight singers and two pianists accepted into the program will focus on building the tools for complete performances, both in song repertoire, and opera. Additionally, there will be a scene study component to the program.

The 2017 opera workshop, also led by artistic director and voice instructor Nielsen, will take

place July 24 to 30. Instructors will once again include Diamond, Larlee, and Upchurch, as well as Jennifer Swan (movement) and Rebecca Hass (life coach). Over the course of the past 22 years, the workshop has gained an international reputation, as the place for singers to come for an intense, artistic, growth experience. It seeks to bridge the gap between

the voice student and young professional.

The faculty works as a team to guide each of the 18 singers towards being a more polished, and free, artist. The workshop is process oriented and, while there is no public performance, scene study and masterclasses provide vehicles for implementing new concepts.

Applications for both workshops must include a $25 fee; MP3, YouTube links or a dropbox of at least three contrasting selections; the name and contact information for one reference; and a short bio highlighting vocal training and activities.

The materials must be submitted online to contact@ standrewsartscouncil.org by April 5.