BABINEAU, Joseph Benson “Ben”

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, December 5, 2016, Joseph Benson “Ben” Babineau, husband of Margaret E. (Sprague) Babineau and son of the late Joseph Ambrose and Mary Anna (Goguen) Babineau.

Survived by his wife; his children, Mark Ambrose of Toronto, ON, Simond (Laura) of Newfoundland, Danielle of Newfoundland; stepdaughter, Jodi Smith (Matt); four grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Savoie and Eva Watson (Leo); several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by two sisters, Theresa Thibodeau (Alban) and Janet (Hochwarter) Turnbull (Albert).

A graveside service will be held at the St. Stephen Rural Cemetery, St. Stephen, NB on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10 a.m.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer Society, CNIB or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of funeral arrangements.