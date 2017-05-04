BAKER, Lomax

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Monday, May 1, 2017, Lomax “Max” Baker, husband of Carol Baker of St. Stephen, NB. Born in Enterprise, Alabama, U.S.A., he was the son of the late Luther E. and Annie (Powell) Baker.

In July 1947 Max enlisted with the US Army Air Corp, later that year becoming the US Air Force. After basic training he went to Airborne & Ground Radio School and Special Facsimile Transmission. During the beginning of his career, between 1948 – 1958, he was assigned to Okinawa, Oklahoma City, Argentia, Nfld. and Stephenville, Nfld., upgrading communication equipment, etc. In 1958 he was assigned to Mississippi where he taught radio school. In 1959 he went to Saudi Arabia for a little over one year, opening and maintaining electronic communications facilities.

On returning to the States he went to South Truro, Cape Cod, maintaining a transmitter. Research on the Bomark missile guidance system was taking place here. In 1962 he went to Florida working as an engineer on a mobile T.V. van that covered the first sub-orbital space program and the first Gemini program. In 1964 he was reassigned to Stephenville and retired from the U.S. Air Force in October, 1967.

Max was a member of the American Legion, Sherman Bros Branch #3.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Carol, are his children, Dr. Mary Speed of Manderville, Louisiana, John Baker (Tolando), North Battlefield, SK, Anne “Peggy” Freake (Lorne) of Grand Falls, NB, Christopher Baker of Fredericton, NB; stepchildren, Debi Corden (Robert Soria), Edmonton, AB, Karen Lee Corden of Saint John; NB; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Brozyna of New Jersey; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Max was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and his first wife, Nora Jesso.

Resting at Humphreys’ Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110) from where the family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Thursday afternoon from 2 – 5 p.m. only.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 1 p.m., at Holy Rosary Church, St. Stephen, NB. A reception will immediately follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, Queen Street, St. Stephen. The interment will take place at a later date in Milltown Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation, Horizon Friendship, Disabled American Vets, St. Joseph’s Hospital or the Charlotte County Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.