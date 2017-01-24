BARTLETT, Carson Winsor

Carson Winsor Bartlett passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2017 in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was the son of the late Frederick and Rachael (Johnson) Bartlett.

Survived by his wife, Marlena; sons, Jason (Kate) Bartlett, Anchorage, Alaska, and Jeff (Jenn) Bartlett, Garibaldi, BC; one grandson, Jack Bartlett; one granddaughter, Adler Bartlett; five stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Johnson (Ron Webb), Fredericton, and Marilyn Bartlett (Wayne Diamond), St. Thomas, ON; brothers, Doug Bartlett (Pauline), St. Stephen and Roger Bartlett (Linda), St. Stephen; sister-in-law, Phyllis Bartlett, St. Stephen; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Predeceased by his parents; infant daughter, Jill, and brother, David Bartlett.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.