BARTLETT, Robert (Bob) Allison

Robert (Bob) Allison Bartlett, age 62, of Chester, NS passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2017. Born in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, the son of Nina Mae (Tewksbury) and Charles “Lefty” Allison Bartlett.

He spent his childhood summers on Deer Island, New Brunswick with his grandparents (Florence and Edward Tewksbury) and his cousins. Bob had many fond memories of this special place. Bob had a successful career as a licenced Stone Mason and leaves behind a legacy of stonework throughout Lunenburg County. He was known for his artistic and skillful work that will continue to be admired by many. Bob was a laid back, easy going man, who loved people and enjoyed the simpler things in life. Friendly, kind, and generous, with an infectious laugh that made people close by smile. Bob had a genuine personality and an honest appreciation and acceptance for everyone he met.

Bob will be greatly missed by his son, Jesse Arlen (Bianca Bocancea); daughter, Ashley Lane (Liam Timmons); granddaughters, Georgina Mae and Flora Grace, and former wife, Karen Connolly. Bob was also survived by his sister, Bonnie Rans, and her children, Erika and Derek. Bob’s partner and best friend, Linda Tomsett, and her daughters, Megan, Jade and Chelsea, will forever miss his gentle presence. Bob’s absence will be felt by his many close friends spanning coast to coast.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Nina Mae (Tewksbury) and Charles “Lefty” Bartlett. Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date. “God Bless”