BEAUDRY, Mary Joan

Peacefully at the residence of her daughter in St. Stephen, NB on March 30, 2017, Mary Joan (Craig) Beaudry, formerly of St. George, NB. Mary was born in St. Stephen, NB on October 9, 1935.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Mary is survived by two sons, Danny (Hazel) of Andersonville, NB and Kyle (Krista) of St. George, NB; a daughter, Cheryle (Arnold) of St. Stephen, NB; two grandsons, Sheridan Barry of Caithness, NB and Evan Beaudry of Rollingdam, NB; one granddaughter with whom she had a very special relationship, Shawna Tuddenham (Todd) of Oak Bay; great-grandchildren, Blake, Ethan and Luke Tuddenham, Zackary Barry and Brenna, Arizona and Ava Beaudry; two brothers, Bill (Carroll) of Rollingdam, NB and Paul of Cumberland Bay, NB; special cousins, Linda Janes of Dipper Harbour, NB and Rick Cross of Fredericton, NB, and several nephews and cousins.

Mary was predeceased by her son, Kevin, and by an infant son, Jeffrey, and her companion and best friend of 20 years, Floyd Carr.

Mary enjoyed knitting, sewing and walking. She enjoyed one-on-one time with her sons and having a girls’ day out with her daughter and granddaughter. Her greatest love in life was her children and she will be sadly missed.

As keeping with Mary’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at the St. George Rural Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Charlotte County Cancer would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.