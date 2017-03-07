BERNARD, John Edwin

John Edwin Bernard passed away peacefully at Passamaquoddy Lodge on March 2, 2017 at the age of 82.

John is survived by his wife, Muriel (Ouelette), of 54 years. John is lovingly remembered by his two children, Sharon Muise (Greg) and Jo-Ann Schwarze (Peter), his three grandchildren, Alex, Jessica and Kyle, all of St. Goerge, along with many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law and friends.

John is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick and was proud to be an educator, serving as principal of several schools throughout his career. John was dedicated to his community and enjoyed active involvement as a civic leader, serving as town councillor and receiving many awards for his volunteerism. He was an active member of the Catholic Church and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

Throughout his life, John most enjoyed spending time with friends, camping, playing cards, music, laugher, church, politics and family.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George NB. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Monday from 6 – 9 p.m. A Knights of Columbus Tribute service took place at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated from the St. George’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 11 a.m., with Father Rolando Suplido officiating. A reception at the St. George Curling Club was held immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to the John E. Bernard Memorial Scholarship would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.