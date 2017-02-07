BERTIN, Joseph “Richard”

With heavy hearts, the family of Richard Bertin, husband of May “Mamie” (Dempsey) announce his passing on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Mill Cove Nursing Home. Born March 5, 1927 in Belledune, NB, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Legacy) Bertin.

A music lover his whole life, Richard enjoyed gathering with his large family and friends, playing his much loved guitar and dobro, and singing with his sons, daughters, and friends until his very final days.

In addition to his loving wife of 70 years, May, Richard is survived by his nine children: Diane Smillie (Russell), Eugene, Doris King (Mack), Eddie (Starr Winchester), Claude (Alice Bailey), Ernie (Carol), Eldon, Janetta Bertin (Don Bastarache), and Sandra Ganong (Roland); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Guitard; brothers: John and Edward Guitard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara; and son, Alphie.

Resting at Brenan’s Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John (634-7424), with visiting on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Funeral Liturgy was held on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 12 noon from Brenan’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment took place in Ocean View Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 10:30 am. Remembrances to any charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Please place online condolences and remembrances at www.brenansfh.com.