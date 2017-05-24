Blacks Harbour CAO Heather Chase leaving to work for Horizon Health

Blacks Harbour – Village council accepted, with regret, the resignation of CAO Heather Chase at a recent council meeting.

She is leaving the position to take a job as community developer, with Horizon Health in Saint John, and her last working day will be May 26.

Deputy Mayor David Mahar, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Terry James, wished her all the best in her new endeavours.

Council also approved a motion appointing Andrea Hawkins as interim clerk.

Chase, who grew up in Blacks Harbour, has been CAO since 2010. She is a 1991 graduate of Fundy High School, and went on to continue her studies at St. Thomas University, as well as UNB in Saint John and Fredericton.

She spent a year working in the Connors Bros Limited sales office in Saint John, then joined Manpower Services in the city, where she was responsible for the Nortel Networks account for two years. She then took over the office in Saint John, and later went to work for Manpower Services in Fredericton.

When the economic development model in New Brunswick was changed, Chase moved back to Charlotte County, and worked as labour force development officer for Enterprise Charlotte, out of their Saint Andrews office for a year, then went on to work for the Enterprise Networ, based in Fredericton.

When a second oil refinery for Saint John, and a potential second reactor for Point Lepreau nuclear generating station were announced as well as other energy development, Chase went to work for Enterprise Saint John as executive director for work force expansion, where she remained for a year-and-a-half.

After plans for the second refinery and a second reactor did not go forward, and the LNG terminal had been completed, Chase went back to working for the Enterprise Network in Fredericton, as director of program development, before taking on the position as the village’s CAO.

Her volunteer work includes chairing the board of Eastern Charlotte Waterways, being a board member of Vibrant Communities Charlotte County, being president of the Blacks Harbour Home and School Association, being a board member of the Multicultural Association of Charlotte County, and she is on the executive of the Association for Municipal Administrators.