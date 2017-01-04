Blacks Harbour welcomes new residents for their new Habitat for Humanity homes

Village council welcomes new residents

Barb Rayner

Blacks Harbour

Village council paused for a brief celebration during a meeting in December, to welcome two new families to the community – the occupants of the two now completed Habitat for Humanity homes.

Mayor Terry James said council wanted to specifically thank the many people involved in the project. She started out by thanking Habitat for Humanity for selecting Blacks Harbour, noting that the village is challenged for affordable housing, so needs all the help it can get.

She went on to thank the members of the selection committee for the many hours they spent going over applications, making telephone calls etc., and said the time they put into the project was very much appreciated.

A number of people were involved in the construction, including students from NBCC, and James said they were an amazing group to work with.

“We certainly valued their tremendous contribution to this project. As well, we had some amazing volunteers who volunteered numerous weekends to get the houses completed.”

James said family members helped, staff from Connors Bros. Limited, and students from Fundy High School, while municipal staff had gone above and beyond the call of duty, coordinating everything.

“Without you, this project would have failed. Our public works staff have been amazing, and they too went out and did a lot of extra stuff to make sure the houses were habitable…. We appreciate each and everyone’s commitment to this project and the work they put forward towards it completion.”

Most of all, said James, council would like to welcome the new residents to Blacks Harbour and thanked them for coming to live in the community.

barb@stcroixcourier.ca