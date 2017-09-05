BOUCHER, Joseph “Armand”

With heavy hearts, the Boucher family announces the passing of Joseph “Armand” Boucher, husband of the late Bertha (Milliard) Boucher, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, with his family by his side, on Friday, September 1, 2017. He was born in St. Francois, NB on May 13, 1924 to Alexis and Leda (Dionne) Boucher. Armand is survived by his five children: Richard (Linda) Boucher of Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Carole (Donald) Stevenson of Rothesay, NB, Francine (William) Boucher- Wells of Oshawa, ON, Nola (Duane) Richardson and Pete (Gail) Boucher, all of St. Stephen, NB; nine grandchildren: Robert (Rachel) Stevenson, Tony (Shelby) Stevenson, Jina (David) Rodas-Wright, Trisha Rodas, Pam (Gordon) Hanson, Chris (Melissa) Richardson, Mandy (Greg) Richards, Cody and Mitchel Boucher; fifteen great-grandchildren: Katelyn Rodas, Alexis and Henry Rodas-Wright, Becca and Cassi Mallaley, Meagan and Brianna Hawkes, Braedyn Hastey, Noah, Zoey and Aubrey Stevenson, Marshal and Bryce Stevenson, Thomas and Avary Richardson; two greatgreat-grandchildren, Desi and Cruz Rodas-Casey; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, Milltown Blvd., St. Stephen, NB on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. Visiting hours were held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Monday, September 4, 2017 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Interment at Milltown Catholic Cemetery, Barter Settlement, NB. For those who wish, remembrances to Lincourt Manor, Charlotte County Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca