BRADFORD, Joseph Ashley

The passing of Joseph “Joey” Ashley Bradford occurred unexpectedly at his residence in Blacks Harbour, NB on September 29, 2017. Born in Blacks Harbour on September 15, 1955, he is the son of Ruby Louise (Zwicker) Bradford and the late Joseph Francis Bradford. A loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Joey is survived by two sons, Joey Bradford Jr. (Charlotte Onyschuk) of Saint John and Jordan Bradford of Pennfield; one grandson, Roman Bradford; his mother, Ruby Bradford of Pennfield; one brother, Barry Bradford of Blacks Harbour; sisters, Trudi Maillet of Pennfield and Stephanie Pardy (Darren) of Saint John, and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. In addition to his father, Joseph Bradford Sr., Joey was predeceased by his brother Roddy Bradford, one nephew Roderick G. Bradford, and brother-in-law, Evans Maillet. Joey was currently employed doing maintenance and repair work in the local area, though his true love was being on the water fishing and he had hopes of returning to it someday. A true family man, he enjoyed being surrounded by his loved ones and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandson, Roman. Joey was a people person who was always there to lend a hand when needed and loved to talk to anyone he could. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends, but we will always be remembered with a smile on his face and a guitar in his hand. Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Rested at the Pentecostal Apostolic Mission, Pennfield, NB with visiting on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The service will be held at the church on Tuesday at 2 p.m., with Rev. Wade Bradford officiating, followed by the interment in the Blacks Harbour Community Cemetery, Blacks Harbour, NB. In Joey’s memory, donations to a Living Memorial to help assist with funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated by his family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca