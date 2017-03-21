Breaking news -Online Exclusive Police in Saint John raid medical marijuana dispensaries

Saint John – Police raided medical marijuana dispensaries in Saint John Tuesday morning including HBB Medical locations.

HBB Medical, which was started by Charlotte County businessman Hank Merchant of Bethel, has operations on Rothesay Road and Chesley Drive in Saint John. The company also has dispensaries in Fredericton, Moncton and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

This is the second time police have raided the medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. Following the first raids, 12 people who were either owners or employees, were arrested without incident and released on a promise to appear in court May 2.