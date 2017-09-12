BROWN, Arnold Vance May 6, 1940 – August 23, 2017

It is with sadness that the Brown family announce the passing of their brother Arnonld Vance. After a long battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully at home in Hamilton with his loving wife Carol at his side. He was the son of Jack and Mary (Henry) Brown of Upper Letang. Loving husband of his wife Carol, loving father of Peggy, Particia, George, and Joe. Proud grandfather of Betty Morris. He will be sadly missed by brother Leonard of St. Thomas; sisters Betty Fraser of London, Marjorie Savoie of Upper Letang, Mary Benoit of St. George, Marie Pawlyk of Burlington, and Shirley McDow of Dartmouth. Vance is also, sadly missed by nephew Jackie Brown of Pennfield and many other nieces and nephews. Vance attended school in St. George, and later went on to serve in the Black Watch of the Royal Canadian Army, before moving to Ontario. Vance worked side by side with his wife Carol for many years, and will be remembered by his colleagues. Cremation and a remembrance of life service to follow.