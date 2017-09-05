CALDER, Louise Audrey

The peaceful passing of Louise Audrey Calder, wife of the late Emerson “Bruz” E. Calder, formerly of St. George NB, occurred in her 107th year at the Riverview Comfort Special Care Home, Gagetown NB on September 2, 2017. Born in Lambert’s Cove on September 24, 1910, she was a daughter of the late Roderick and Blanche (Lambert) English. A loving mother and aunt, Louise is survived by her son: Edmund Calder (Doreen) of Jemseg NB; one nephew: David English (Heather) of Fredericton NB; and one niece: Natalie Harris (Morris) of Blacks Harbour NB. In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was predeceased by one brother: Rupert English; and by one sister: Olive Brown. Prior to retirement, Louise worked as a school teacher and taught in several different school houses in Charlotte County. She enjoyed to travel and her and Bruz went to many destinations throughout their marriage. Louise was a former member of the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Campobello and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. The family would like to thank the owner and staff of the Riverview Comfort Special Care Home for their kindness and compassion shown to Louise over these last few years. Also to Dr. Gregory Haines and the nurses at Extra Mural, especially Wendy. Your professionalism and care will never be forgotten. Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533) 26 Portage Street, St. George NB. Visiting at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 pm leading into a funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm with Rev. Mary Ann Langmaid officiating, followed by the interment in the St. George Rural Cemetery. In Louise’s memory, donations to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca