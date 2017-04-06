Canadian Olympic swimmer, Andrew Ford, comes to the Garcelon Civic Center to coach local youth

St. Stephen – On Friday and Saturday, local youth had the opportunity to learn from Andrew Ford, a Canadian Olympic swimmer.

The Train with an Olympian event was hosted by Future Stars Camps, at the Garcelon Civic Center, and organized by local parents.

Future Stars Camps provide youth with the opportunity to learn from and interact with Canadian Olympians of various sports.

There were 18 swimmers from the St. Stephen High School Spartans swim team, and the Bordertown Barracudas (outdoor team) who participated in the two day event, which offered the competitive swimmers the opportunity to improve their stroke technique, starts, turns, and overall performance.

Heather Estey, one of the event organizers, said it was a great opportunity for the young swimmers, who during the 14 hour clinic (split between two days) spent four hours in the pool, one hour training out of pool, along with a one hour lecture period.

“They learned to push themselves farther than they ever thought they could,” Estey said.

Estey said during the two lecture periods, Ford spoke on the first day about setting goals, and working to obtain their goals, and on the second day, spoke about nutrition, trusting their coach, and never missing a practice.

The participants began their pool time on the first day with a strenuous 1600 m warm up, and Estey joked she was worried the participants would never want to swim again, but said at the end of the day, she had received several messages from parents stating the otherwise.

“I was so proud of the entire group. They pushed themselves so hard and so far and [Ford] did it in such a great way. He gave the kids one-on-one attention; I was really impressed with his coaching style.”

Estey said her goal is to have an Olympian return for another clinic in the future.

The program was funded by registration fees, a grant from the province, and sponsorship from Canadian Tire, the St. Stephen-Milltown Lionettes, as well as a community member.