CARSON, Viola Mae

At her residence, April 17, 2017. Viola Mae (Pomeroy) Carson of St. Stephen, NB; wife of the late Frithjof (Fritz) M.G. Carson. Born at Upper Little Ridge, NB, July 27, 1931, daughter of the late Ernest Dickinson and Carrie Ruth (Trafton) Pomeroy.

Viola is survived by her children, Kenneth Carson (Vivien) of Saint John, NB, Carmen Zigler (Les) of Anahim Lake, BC, Wayne Carson, Steven Carson, Sandra Hanson (Garry), Allan Carson (Donna), all of Old Ridge, NB and Thomas Carson (Carolyn) of Ledge Road, NB; 17 grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Carson, Scott and Mark Zigler, Corey Carson, Adam and Mark Carson, Stefany Hovey, Katie, Krista and Robert Hanson, Emily, Shawna and Blair Carson, Erika, Thomas and Leah Carson; 14 great-grandchildren, Noah, Claire, Summer, Lilly, Zane, Cara, Abigail, Bryanna, Melayne, Campbell, Kohen, Samuel, Olivia and Jackson; sister, Maxine MacFarlane of Little Ridge, NB; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by daughter-in-law, Darlene Carson, and sisters, Pauline, Leona, Etta and Bernice.

Resting at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB from where funeral service will be held Friday, April 21, 2017 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Kay Clowater officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Interment at Pomeroy Ridge Cemetery, Pomeroy Ridge, NB.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, remembrances to Parkinson Society or charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family.