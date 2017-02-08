CARTER, Eunice – 1921 – 2017-02-08

Eunice Carter passed away at the age of 95. A good, long life. Married 65 years to Thomas James Carter who predeceased her in 2007 at the age of 88. Survived by three children: David, Lynette and Adrian, and two grandchildren, Nathan and Stephanie.

Eunice and Tom left the UK at a young age with two infants to live overseas in Brazil, Mexico, Jamaica, and Canada where Tom’s work as an electrical engineer took them.

Both loved animals and in their later years they opened their home to a long line of rescue dogs and cats.

Eunice spent the last ten years with her daughter and leaves behind many friends with fond memories of how she made them laugh. She will be missed.

