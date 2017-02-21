CASEY, Lorinda Agnes

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, February 20, 2017. Lorinda Agnes (Bertin) Casey of St. Stephen, NB., wife of the late Gerald Joseph Casey. Born June 17, 1942, daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary A. (Daigle) Bertin.

Survived by her son, Jerome Casey (Leanne Elliot) of Quispamsis, NB; grandchildren, Mandy, Rachael and Bradley; great-grandson, Damian; two sisters, Audrey Bartlett (Edward) of St. Stephen, NB, Ann Beaumaster (Donald) of Moncton, NB; two brothers, John Bertin (Tonie) of St. Stephen, NB, Armand Bertin (Cecilia) of Moncton, NB; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents, husband, seven sisters and five brothers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Union Street, St. Stephen on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11a.m. Visiting hours will be held from S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Thursday from 6-8 p.m

Interment at Milltown Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, remembrances to Alzheimer Society or the charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.

