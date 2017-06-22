CHAMBERLAIN, Blaine

At the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB on Sunday, June 17, 2017, Walter Blaine Chamberlain, husband of Jane (MacKinnon) Chamberlain of Chamcook, NB, passed surrounded by his family. Born in St. Stephen, NB, he was predeceased by his parents, Rowena and Walter Chamberlain; and stepfather, Ralph Wilson.

Blaine served as proud member of the RCMP for almost 36 years, and was stationed in Newfoundland, Ontario and New Brunswick. During his retirement, Blaine served as Treasurer of the New Brunswick RCMP Veterans Association, President of the FSNA South Western NB Branch and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Passamaquoddy Branch #8. He served as an elder at Greenock Presbyterian Church; where he loved to help the ladies organize the Summer Sale and sell his homemade jam. Blaine was known in the community for always being there to lend a strong back and a helping hand.

Dearly loved by Jane, his wife of 55 years, and his children: daughter, Heather Wilson (Ron) of Somerset, NS; sons, Wayne (Cindy) and Scott (Janice), all of Ottawa, ON; by his eight grandchildren, Katie, Blaine Jr, Jaden, Shea, William, Ross, Simon, Jack; three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Benjamin and Ellie. Also by brother, Harry ‘BB’ (Sharon) of St. Andrews, NB; sister, Betty Hoyt of Quispamsis, NB, as well as several nieces, and nephews.

Blaine loved his family, and always found ways to show it. Fresh cut flowers, chocolates on a pillow, a good meal and jam for everyone. He was always there to make sure you were safe; teasing, tormenting and loving. He taught us all, that the little things are what matter most.

At Blaine’s request there will be no visitation. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Greenock Presbyterian Church, St. Andrews, NB where Rev. Cheryl MacFadyen will officiate. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall. A private family interment will take place at a later time in St. Andrews Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of the donors’ choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506 – 466 -3110).