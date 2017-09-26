CHAMBERLAIN, Edith Mary (nee Barter)

Edith Mary Chamberlain (nee Barter), 97, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at her home on Garden Court at Parkstone Enhanced Care, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, on May 1, 1920, she was the youngest daughter of Susie Amelia (Elkington) Barter and John Franklin Barter. Edith was pre-deceased by her parents; her siblings, Basil (Agnes), Max (Marion), Elsie (Robert Webber), Rita (Bert Hilton), Phyllis (Wilfred Darrell “Duke” Cumberland), Kenneth (Margaret), and her husband, George William “Chum” Chamberlain. As a young woman, during WWII, Edith worked at Crawford’s Drug Store in St. Stephen handling the register, restocking shelves, ordering supplies, and her personal favorite: “RUNNING the SODA BAR.” Edith and Chum met during a softball game when Chum was playing for Saint John, and they were married in August of 1940 in St. Stephen. During WWII, Edith and her daughter, Mary, resided at the Barter home in St. Stephen until Chum, who fought for the Canadian Special Forces Anti-tank Battery, the Special Forces Unit under British Command and the British 8th Army as a paratrooper, returned to Canada at the end of the war. After the war, Edith and Chum moved to Saint John. Edith worked in retail at Scovil Brothers before launching her career at Baxter Dairies, where she began by collecting money from the drivers and quickly rose through the ranks to become the first Personnel Officer for the company. Edith spent time in Nova Scotia in 1974, responsible for hiring all of the staff for the new Baxter Dairies branch in Dartmouth. As a life-long learner, while working full-time for Baxter’s she received her Certificate in Business Management while also taking computer courses. Edith was truly ahead of her time as a “career woman.” Her dedication and commitment to her career was a great inspiration for her family, especially for her grandchildren. Family was very important to Edith, and most Saturdays after work she headed to St. Stephen to visit her mother and extended family. Upon retirement in 1985, Edith moved to Halifax to be near her two daughters and their families. Edith loved to dance; write “ditties” and rhymes about family and friends for special occasions. One of her favourite sayings was, “Too soon we get old, too late we get wise,” (penned originally by Benjamin Franklin). Edith liked to travel near and far; listen to music; and go shopping – especially on Friday nights with Roberta. Edith also participated in Bridge games, as well as bowling, curling and softball games. She also loved watching sports of any kind and could often be found rooting for the underdog in any sport from cricket to football to baseball. Edith was very involved in the community and was an active church member. She enjoyed participating in the Business Women of Saint John organization; the Young at Heart group in Halifax; and Bridge groups in both Halifax and Saint John. Edith is survived by her daughters, Mary Helene (John A.) Morash of Halifax, and Gillian Sue (Don) Maling of Halifax, as well as her grandchildren, Carolyn Sue (James) Phillips, John James George (Beverly) Morash, Gillian Anne (Mark) Lamey, Adrienne Alicia (Travis) Pringle, Krista Joanne (Patrick) Gleason, and great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Peter Phillips, Bailey and Alec Pringle and Liam Lamey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Parkstone Enhanced Care for the wonderful care that Edith received during her five years living on Garden Court – you were her extended family and she loved you all very much. A Memorial Service will be held on September 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Humphreys’ Funeral Home located at 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB (506-466-3110) followed by a Committal Service at St. Stephen Rural Cemetery, located on Hayman Avenue, St. Stephen, NB. Reception to follow at Humphreys’ Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Humphreys’ Funeral Home in St. Stephen, NB. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence please http://www.humphreysfh.com/.