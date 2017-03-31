Changing Seasons farmers’ market coming up Saturday in Saint Andrews in the Van Horne Ballroom

Saint Andrews – The third of four winter/spring Changing Seasons farmers’ markets hosted by the Algonquin Resort in the Van Horne Ballroom will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will have an Easter theme.

The markets are a great time to discover locally made items and the Algonquin will again be offering the Farmers’ Market Braxton’s menu featuring vendors’ products.

Among the vendors will be Warrington Farm (preserves and English style baked goods), “I’m here and I’m hungry” (oatcakes), Touch of Spice (samosas), KUBO (traditional Filipino cooking), the Original Pickle Guy (pickles, sauces and jellies), Sugar Mommas (cupcakes), Chelsea Martin Fine Art Textiles (felting) and Henry’s Cedar World.

There will be crepes and smoothies, maple syrup products, dog treats, handcrafted quilts, Mexican food, rope mats, sea glass pictures and jewelry, and iron forged products as well as much more.