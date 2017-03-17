Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue team seeks new recruits

Charlotte County – The Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue Team (CCGSAR) is holding an information session for new members on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m., at the Oak Bay Community Hall, on Rte. 170.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for those interested in volunteering with the team to meet the current members – including Fire, New Brunswick’s only civilian search and rescue dog – and to learn about the roles available.

There are a variety of different jobs available within the team, from front-line searchers, to Command Post management staff, to auxiliary roles, that help keep the team operating smoothly.

The team meets twice per month for training, and can be called out on searches at short notice, at any time of day. Volunteers must undergo a police background check. The team will provide training in first aid, search techniques and wilderness survival. For more information call 321-9650, or contact the team via Facebook.