While Charlotte County residents are being battered by blizzard, more snow is forecast for Thursday

Third storm has Maritimes in its sights Thursday

St. Stephen – We are in for a busy week, as far as snowstorms are concerned.

More snow, about 20-30 cms, is expected to be dumped on our region Thursday.

In a midst of today’s winter blizzard battering the entire Maritime region, Claude Cote, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist, with Environment and Climate Change Canada said indications right now are that a third storm in a row is making its way to New Brunswick.

While it’s early in the forecast, Cote said predicting models are consistent with a developing low off the U.S. eastern seaboard tracking along mainland Nova Scotia.

The storm looks like it will stall over the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“This type of storm could once again bring in significant snowfall accumulations along with strong winds and reduced visibility,” said Cote.

Regions of New Brunswick will be affected he said, particularly those in the southern part of the province.