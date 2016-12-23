Our Christmas cover girl, Briella Hartford

Kathy Bockus/Courier
Kathy Bockus/Courier Pretty as a picture. Briella Hartford, three-year-old daughter of Jennifer and Andrew Hartford of St. Stephen, was dressed all in red for her visit with Santa Claus at the Garcelon Civic Center in St. Stephen earlier this holiday season. If you want to follow Santa’s progress on Christmas Eve, just go to our friends at www.noradsanta.org to see where he is throughout the night.
Journalist Kathy Bockus is based in St. Stephen and has worked for The Saint Croix Courier as a general news reporter and feature writer for the past 15 years. She began her lengthy newspaper career in 1974 with a daily in Saint John. Bockus says she always jokes being a reporter is a licence to be nosey, but firmly believes that everyone has a story to tell. She can be contacted at 321-0759.