CLEGHORN, Marie Lillian

It is with sadness the family announces the passing of our dear mother, Marie Lillian (Williams) Cleghorn, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, on February 5, 2017 Wife of the late Wallace A. Cleghorn. Born November 19, 1931, daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Herbert) Williams.

Survived by her children: Gary (Janice) of Lincoln, NB, Danny (Shelly) of Beaver Dam, NB, Rick of Florida Keys, Fla., and Marlene of St. Stephen., NB; daughter-in-law, Donna of Lawrence Station, NB; grandchildren, Shawn (Jodi), Jason (Rhonda), Amanda (Chris), Joe (Lisa), Corey (Wanda), Nicole, Chris, Tyler, Cody, Andrew, Ricky, Riley, Troy and Nathan; great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Mohan; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents, husband, son Joseph (1992), three brother and six sisters.

A Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held at the Moores Mills Rural Cemetery, Moores Mills, NB on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2 p.m., with Pastor E.S. McKeen officiating.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer Society or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family.

Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.