Clients at Community Living Centre hard at work making Yardzee games

St. George – Looking for a game to play outside this summer? Then why not pick up one of the Yardzee games, being made by clients at the Community Living Centre.

The games, priced at $20, include a bucket, five wooden dice, and score cards, with all the proceeds going towards helping clients at the centre with travel costs.

The idea came from Peggy Bacher, a former employee at the centre, who is an alternate family living arrangement caregiver, and she volunteers her time to work with the clients on the project.

“We were learning about personal outcomes and, with these outcomes, we looked at our whole life, and what part of our life we wanted to work on.

“We also talked about our civil rights, and one of these is our right to travel. Once we talked about all our rights, they had to get one they wanted to work on, and everyone chose travel.”

Having chosen that goal, Bacher said they then discussed some of the barriers to travelling which were money, as well as finding volunteers and drivers.

“Once we discovered what the barriers were, we had to figure out how to break them down so they decided on fundraising, and came up with a number of ideas.”

Other fundraising ideas include having a spaghetti dinner, taking part in the town wide yard sale next month, and having a baked good table included in that, and probably having a car wash in the summer.

As far as travel goes, said Bacher, it could be as simple as helping someone who has family on Grand Manan, and using some of the funds to get them over to the island.

“We are not going to be able to fund everybody’s travel but we are making a travel fund.”

Bacher’s picked up the wood for the dice, and her boyfriend cuts it up into four inch cubes. The clients then stain these, and apply vinyl stickers for the numbers. Vinyl lettering spelling out Yardzee is stuck on the buckets. The dots and the lettering are made using a cricut machine.

Bacher said they had completed five sets when she posted a notice on Facebook that the clients were making them, and they were sold within five minutes – plus they have now received orders for 30 more.

“I had to take the notice down, because we have to get more made. Yesterday we stained 33 dice in one-and-a-half hours, then they have to dry. It probably takes two hours to make a set. We work on them every day.”

Bacher said it would be great to have more volunteers who would come to the centre to share their skills, so more people can become involved.

She is doing painting classes at her home, which are open to anyone, and they are also starting a book club May 3 in the council chamber at the town hall, which will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and, again, anyone is welcome to attend.

The clients voted on the book, and they will start by reading Harry Potter, plus they can celebrate afterwards by watching the movies.

To find out more about what is happening at the centre, visit their blog at clivingstgeorge.blogspot.com