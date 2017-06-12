COFFEY, William Robert Dominic

It is with appreciation for a life well lived, that we announce the passing of William Coffey, which occurred on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his residence. Born on October 22, 1928 in Milltown, NB, he was a son to the late James and Hazel (Wilson) Coffey.

William, or “Uncle Willy” as he was affectionately known, was a graduate of Teachers College, and St. Joseph’s University. He taught at St. Malachy’s Memorial High School for over 30 years. For many of his students, he was a consummate teacher, mentor and friend. William always remembered his students, even after many decades. Prior to his teaching career, William spent three years as a Seminarian, studying with the Dominican Fathers. He was an avid reader, historian and traveller who enjoyed fine dining.

William is survived by his sister, Lois Bell, and many nieces, nephews and members of his extended family.

Besides his parents, William is predeceased by his siblings, Philip Coffey and Joyce Coffey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenan’s Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John (634-7424). A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 12:10 p.m., from the Virgins Chapel of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 91 Waterloo Street. Interment will take place at Milltown Roman Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish, remembrances may be made to the St. Malachy’s Memorial High School Alumni Association and online condolences can be placed at www.brenansfh.com

Farewell W.R.D.: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”