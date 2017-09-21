COLLET, Audrey Elizabeth

Audrey Elizabeth Collet passed away peacefully at Carleton Kirk Place in Saint John. Audrey was born September 11, 1927 in Pennfield, NB to the late Roy and Florence (Hawkins) Justason. Predeceased by her brothers Ronald Justason, Bernard Justason and sister Lois Southard. She is survived by her daughters Denise Carey (David) of Bedford, NS, Susanne Collet, St. George, NB and son Alin Collet; several nieces and nephews. Her world was her grandchildren, Justine Spriggs (Alex), Texas, Sophie Barry, St George, and Devin Stevens, Calgary. An interment for Audrey will be held at a later date.