COOK, Carson “Carty”

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Carson “Carty” Cook, husband of Carolanne (Oliver) Cooke of Chamcook, NB. Born in St. Stephen, NB; he was the son of the late Frank and Laversa (French) Cook.

During Carty’s early years he trained as a carpenter and worked many years in the shipbuilding industry with Connors Bros. His passion was boats and could be found during many evenings after supper working away at building his own boats. He worked tirelessly and passionately on two boats that he was very proud of. Carty went on to work with the Algonquin Golf Course from where he retired.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Carolanne, of 58 years, are his two daughters Bev McFarlane (Shawn) and Wendy Cleghorn (Allan), all of Bayside, NB; one sister, Phyllis Cook of Back Bay, NB; six grandchildren, Christopher, Cory (Theresa) Carrie, Tiffini (Colin), Nicole (Lance) Katrina (Scott); five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Zoe, Cole, James, and Jayden; several nieces and nephews.

Carty was predeceased by three brothers, Horace, Hollis and Berlin.

By his request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).