COURIER EXCLUSIVE – Thursday’s temperature in St. Stephen breaks 114-year-old record

KathyBockus/Courier No pennies in the fountain, but there were kids! In this file photo, these siblings had a great time cooling off in the fountain at St. Stephen Town Square. No doubt there were more kids and adults alike trying to cool off Thursday when St. Stephen experienced record setting temperatures.The kids, children of Marlene Price of St. Stephen, are, from left Jaymie Price, 5, Dylan Plant, 11, and Autumn Price, 7, with brother, Caleb Plant, 9, perched on the spout of the fountain.

St. Stephen – It was a record-setting kind of day, temperature-wise, in St. Stephen Thursday.

The mercury hit 29.2 degrees, breaking a 114-year-old temperature high of 28.9 degrees set in 1903.

According to Environment Canada information forwarded by regional EMO coordinator Brent Whelan temperature records for the St. Stephen area have been kept since 1898.

Thursday’s record setting reading was derived from a selection of stations in the St. Stephen area which were active during the recording period. One such station is located at the Giddens Memorial Airport.

 

 

