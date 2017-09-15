COURIER EXCLUSIVE – Thursday’s temperature in St. Stephen breaks 114-year-old record

St. Stephen – It was a record-setting kind of day, temperature-wise, in St. Stephen Thursday.

The mercury hit 29.2 degrees, breaking a 114-year-old temperature high of 28.9 degrees set in 1903.

According to Environment Canada information forwarded by regional EMO coordinator Brent Whelan temperature records for the St. Stephen area have been kept since 1898.

Thursday’s record setting reading was derived from a selection of stations in the St. Stephen area which were active during the recording period. One such station is located at the Giddens Memorial Airport.