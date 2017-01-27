UPDATED Courier Invitational Basketball Tournament Starts today at SSHS

Courier Invitational Basketball Tournament
St. Stephen – The St. Stephen Spartans junior varsity boys basketball team is slated to host the annual Courier Invitational Basketball tournament at the St. Stephen High School this weekend.
Spartan and Courier Divisions
Five Team Round Robin
St. Stephen High Spartans
École Sainte-Anne Castors
Fredericton Christian Academy Eagles
Fundy High Mariners
Rothesay Netherwood School Riverhawks
Friday:
1:45 p.m. – SSHS vs. Fundy
3:30 p.m. – ESA vs. RNS
5:15 p.m. – Fundy vs. FCA
7 p.m. – RNS vs. SSHS
8:45 p.m. – FCA vs. ESA
Saturday:
9 a.m. – Fundy vs. RNS
10:45 – SSHS vs. FCA
12:30 p.m. – ESA vs. Fundy
2:15 p.m. – FCA vs. RNS
4 p.m. – SSHS vs. ESA