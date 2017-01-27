UPDATED Courier Invitational Basketball Tournament Starts today at SSHS

By
Krisi Marples
-
Michelle Anderson photo Sam Poirier of the St. Stephen Spartans varsity boys basketball team is wide open as he takes a shot on net during a tilt with the Hampton Huskies Friday at St. Stephen High School.

Courier Invitational Basketball Tournament

St. Stephen – The St. Stephen Spartans junior varsity boys basketball team is slated to host the annual Courier Invitational Basketball tournament at the St. Stephen High School this weekend.

Spartan and Courier Divisions

Five Team Round Robin

St. Stephen High Spartans

École Sainte-Anne Castors

Fredericton Christian Academy Eagles

Fundy High Mariners

Rothesay Netherwood School Riverhawks

 

Friday:

1:45 p.m. – SSHS vs. Fundy

3:30 p.m. – ESA vs. RNS

5:15 p.m. – Fundy vs. FCA

7 p.m. – RNS vs. SSHS

8:45 p.m. – FCA vs. ESA

Saturday:

9 a.m. – Fundy vs. RNS

10:45 – SSHS vs. FCA

12:30 p.m. – ESA vs. Fundy

2:15 p.m. – FCA vs. RNS

4 p.m. – SSHS vs. ESA

 

