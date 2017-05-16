Courier reporter, Kathy Bockus takes second for best agricultural story in national awards

St. Stephen – A story about two kids and their chickens, written by Kathy Bockus, reporter for The Saint Croix Courier and Courier Weekend, has earned a second place nod in the 2017 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Winning second place for Best Agricultural Story, Bockus’ story, titled “Kids in the Coop”, tells of two youngsters, Keaton, 12, and Kameron McCann, 9, who raise chickens and sell their eggs under the name K&K Eggcellent Eggs.

“I’m so pleased the quality of the stories and features we carry in our local community newspaper has been recognized nationally,” said Bockus.

“The Kids in the Coop story was one of young entrepreneurship, about brothers, Keaton and Kameron McCann, learning life lessons associated with farming and raising chickens.

“They were a delightful and amusing interview as they earnestly explained everything they knew about raising their chicken friends. And the pitfalls of trying to cozy up and sleep with one of their pets!”

The story was originally printed May 31, 2016 in The Saint Croix Courier.

Bockus received congratulations on her CCNA nod from Ken Partridge, Managing Editor of Advocate Media Inc.

“It means a lot to me personally to see The Saint Croix Courier recognized at the national level. Advocate Media has always employed some of the best journalists in the country to deliver our community reporting, and Kathy Bockus is certainly representative of that, so it’s nice to see the rest of the country acknowledge it too,” Partridge said.

“Combined with her colleague, Kate Scott, who also received national recognition for her editorial writing, we have a newsroom in St. Stephen that’s the envy of any in Canada.”

Bockus also received praise from colleague Shelley McKeeman, Director of Business Operations for The Saint Croix Courier and Courier Weekend.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Kathy to find out she has won second place nationally in the category – Best Agricultural Story – for her article “Kids in the Coop”. To be recognized by your peers at the national level is quite an honour for sure.”

Since the original story, one of the two boys, Keaton, has won a trip to Saskatchewan to participate in a national science fair after he was named one of only three Grand Award

Winners at the regional competition at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John. His project? How to increase the size of the eggs his chickens produce.

The Courier and Courier Weekend are newspapers in the Nova Scotia-based Advocate Media group of publications.