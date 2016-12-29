CURRAN, Ruth Evelyn

At the Extendicare Medex Long-Term Care Home, Ottawa, Ontario, December 17, 2016, Ruth Evelyn Curran (Lever), daughter of the late Elva and Raymond Lever.

Predeceased by her husband John Curran. Survived by her son, Raymond; daughter-in-law, Vicki; granddaughter, Emily; grandson, Matthew; nieces, Elva Cameron and Patricia Cameron, and predeceased by nephews, Gordan Cameron and Robert Hill. Ruth was predeceased by her sister Olive.

A funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home, 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on January 9, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. Interment at Oak Bay Cemetery, Oak Bay, NB will be held at a later date by the family.

For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of funeral arrangements.