30-Years Ago – Dalfen tempts council with plans for complex

Edited from the Saint Croix Courier

Week of Wednesday, June 17, 1987

ST. STEPHEN

Murray Dalfen, the president of Dalfen’s Ltd., appeared before town council Monday night with coloured drawings and a smooth, upbeat presentation on his company’s proposal to put a new shopping mall on a 30-acre site just outside of town on Highway No. 1.

The youthful looking president of the chain of family clothing stores said his company wants to build the mall in three phases, the first a large Dalfen’s store and boutiques, the second a large supermarket, and the final phase, a hotel and possibly a zoo.

Dalfen said he has an agreement in principal with the owner of the property, Rick Drapeau, to buy the property and, if he received approval of his plans from the province, is prepared to immediately begin construction of the Dalfen’s store.

The town council has no jurisdiction over the unincorporated area, located between the Pizza Place and The Feedbag. But Dalfen said since the mall would affect development in town and he also projected the area might someday be incorporated into the town, he was seeking the endorsement of the council.

Durling takes up new duties in Fredericton

ST. STEPHEN – After 9-1/2 years as commanding officer of the St. Stephen detachment of the RCMP, Sgt. Burt Durling is leaving for a similar, yet more challenging position.

Durling has been granted a transfer to the Fredericton office of the RCMP. His last day at the St. Stephen detachment is July 3.

Huntsman centre celebrates new name

ST. ANDREWS – The official opening of the newly titled Huntsman Marine Science Centre was more than the usual ceremony – it was a social event where guests were invited to munch on cheese and crackers and sip wine while listening to various special guests speak on the assets of the centre in a variety of spheres in the community, and the province.

Officiating the event was president of Huntsman Marine Science Centre, Prof. Keith Ronald, who then invited guests to tour the centre and see some of the changes that have been made in displays and format.

Personals

Elmsville – Mrs. Ethel Lord and Mrs. Rosalie Curran attended the 73rd Annual W.I. Convention in Fredericton.

Pomeroy Ridge – Phillip McGlinchey, Saint John, spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Byron McGlinchey and family.

Little Ridge – “Grocery Bingo” was held at the Lower Little Ridge hall by the community club last Saturday evening.

Bonny River – Congratulations to Ted and Mildred Buchanan, who recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the Legion in Blacks Harbour.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Teachers honour Coffey, others

A chicken dinner was held at the home of Mrs. Max Brockway in Milltown last Thursday by the teachers who are remaining on the staff of the Milltown High School, in honour of those who are leaving. The rooms were decorated with spring flowers.

The dining room table, covered with a linen cloth, was centred with a bouquet of multi-coloured tulips in an Austrian crystal bowl, flanked by tall white candles in silver holders. Place cards representing miniature slates marked the place of each guest.

Mrs. Phil Trecartin, on behalf of the staff of the school, presented the principal, Gordon Coffey, a travel alarm clock. Mr. Coffey, who has been the principal for the past four years, has accepted the position of supervising principal at the Chatham air force base. Regret was expressed by all teachers at Mr. Coffey’s departure.

Mrs. R.H. Frazee, on behalf of the teachers, presented gifts to Mrs. Phil Trecartin, Mrs. Ray Orchard, Mrs. Gerald Mulhern and Carl Glenn, who are also leaving the school staff. Bridge was enjoyed.

Wins certificate

Lawrence Ray Orchard received a certified clerk’s certificate after passing an elementary one-year pharmacy course at the Maritime College of Pharmacy, Halifax, recently. Mr. Orchard will study for three more years at the college to become a registered druggist.

Receives PhD at university

David Sedgefield Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank S. Clark, Jr., of Moore’s Mills, received his PhD degree in agricultural bacteriology from McGill University, Montreal, on May 29.

90 YEARS AGO – 1927

“Eddie” Hall and two of his friends went fishing Saturday evening out at Canouse. They all came home happy, especially Eddie, for he had the good fortune to land a trout weighing three pounds and measuring over 18 inches in length, 6 inches in width.

New Bridge planned for St. Croix River

A notice to bridge contractors saying that sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Maine State Highway Commission, Augusta, Me., until Thursday, June 23, for the construction of the international bridge over the St. Croix River between Vanceboro and St. Croix, has been issued by the Department of Public Works of Canada and the Maine State Highway Commission.

120 YEARS AGO – 1897

John Willis is building a silo and making other improvements on his premises.

Miss Winifred and Mary Millidge, daughters of Rev. J.W. Millidge, have gone to St. John to take in the sights of the jubilee celebration.

Oak Bay

Miss Bessie Young is home from Sackville, Westmorland County, where she has been teaching. On account of diphtheria raging in that section, the schools were all closed some time ago. Miss Young expects to return to Sackville after vacation.