DAY, James Arno

James Arno Day, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in St Andrews on May 25, 2017. Jim was born and raised by his loving family in Brooklin, Maine. After serving in the US Navy, Jim followed in the footsteps of his ancestors to become a 5th generation boat builder. In 1982 he came to set up and run the Boat Building School at NBCC, St Andrews. He shared his many skills with men and women who took this specialized trade to other parts of Canada, the US and beyond. Many have remained his strong friends.

After leaving the college in 1998, Jim ran his own boat shop and indulged in his second passion, antique vehicles. Jim’s shop in Chamcook was the ‘go to’ spot for boat work, car work, and sometimes just good conversation and fun. Jim was a fabulous neighbour and loved to help whenever he could. His great sense of humour, balanced with sound carefully considered advice, will be very missed by many of us.

Jim is survived by his wife, Bertha (Taylor) Day; his loving daughters, Elizabeth Day Nangle and husband, Tim, of Windham, Me. and Judith Johnston James and husband, Gary, of Bayside, NB; grandchildren, Sydney Elise Nangle, Gemma Elizabeth James and Jacob Ryan Johnston. Jim had great hope that the futures for these young people will be fulfilling and peaceful. He is also survived by siblings, Lois Day Washburn and her husband, John, Stephen Day and his wife, Deborah, and brother-in-law, Tom Colcord. He also left behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his loving parents, Arno and Dorothy Day, and his dear sister, Mary Day Colcord, Uncle Frank “June” Day, Aunt Margaret Johnson and Aunt Mary Day Hawkins.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in late summer or early fall. The time and place will be announced at a later date.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, remembrance donations can be made to the ALS Society of New Brunswick & Nova Scotia: http://alsnbns.ca/en or to the Dorothy and Arno Day Memorial Fund, at the Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main St., Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca