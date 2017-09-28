DEFAZIO, Stacey Lynn Gullison

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Monday, September 25, 2017, Stacey Lynn Gullison Defazio passed away.

Born in St. Stephen, NB, loving wife of Nick Defazio and daughter of Josephine and Glenwood Gullison of Lynnfield, NB.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Jamie Gullison (Amanda Reiter); daughters, Nicole Lavoie (Pascal), Alicia Defazio and special niece, Kerry Lynn Defazio; brothers, Maurice (Marilyn), Doug (Barb), Glenwood (Nancy), Derek (Becca); brothers-in-law, Daniel (Donita), David (Karen), Paul (Heather), Royden; sister-in-law, Patty Keenan (Joey); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. Visiting hours were held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca