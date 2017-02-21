DEL MONACO, Edmund C., Sr.

Calais – Edmund Clarence Del Monaco Sr., 92, the last surviving member of a generation of “road builders” who built roads all over the state of Maine since the 1930’s, died February 16, 2017. Edmund was born in Providence, Rhode Island, September 2, 1924, the son of Pietro and Maria Maddelena (DiCenzo) Del Monaco. He attended schools in Providence.

Edmund came to Calais in the 1930’s along with his father Peter and uncle Thomas DiCenzo to work in the road construction business. He worked for Thomas DiCenzo, Inc. as Superintendent, building roads throughout Maine. With the death of his uncle Thomas DiCenzo in 1973, he became Treasurer of the company.

In WWII Edmund served in the Navy Seabees Construction Battalion stationed in Guam. He was a member of the American Legion, St. Croix No. 1 Firehouse Committee, Associated General Contractors of Maine, Maine Better Transportation Association, and served on various church and community committees. His proudest accomplishments include helping construct the original Howard Fox Memorial Pool while home on weekends, serving on the committee for the new International Bridge, and advocating and rebuilding of the “Airline” (Rt. 9) through the years. He took great pride in the City of Calais and was always willing to lend a hand or provide a “bit” of advice. Edmund loved spending time at his “camp” at Bear Cove on Meddybemps Lake. Edmund was a Communicant of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Calais.

In addition to his parents, Edmund was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Margaret (Maher); his son Edmund Jr.; his brother Nicholas; his brother William and sister-in-law Phoebe; his brother Peter; and his sister Anna and brother-in-law Harold.

Edmund is survived by his daughter Anne James and husband Tom, and their children Christina, Matthew (Kylie) and Christopher James; Edmund Jr.’s wife and their children, Amanda (John) Bell, Melinda and Meagan Del Monaco; his daughter Mary Beth Deane and her husband Bob, and their children, Doctor Courtenay (Doctor Andrew Loveitt), and Hillary Deane; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Geraldine Del Monaco, Irene Del Monaco, Mary Biddescombe and Irva Maher.

Burial will be held in the summer when the family can all be together. Donations in Edmund’s memory may be made to the St. Croix No. 1 Firehouse Association, c/o Richard Barnard, PO Box 605, Calais, ME 04619, or the Howard Fox Memorial Pool Fund, c/o Calais Recreation Department, PO Box 413, Calais, ME 04619. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com

