DENYER, Geraldine A. Denyer

Geraldine A. Denyer, 83, of Biddeford, ME died Friday, December 16, 2016 at Maine Medical Center following a long illness with Parkinsons. She was born June 8, 1933 in Lynnfield, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of Raymond William and Frances L. (Gullison) Weeks. She was educated there and received her high school education at St. Lawrence Station and was a graduate of the American School of Chicago.

Geraldine managed the Stedman’s King Street Five and Dime store in St. Stephen, NB in the mid-fifties. On May 25, 1956 she married William J. Denyer at Kirk-McCall United Church in St. Stephen. She and William moved to Portland where they resided for a brief time before moving to Yarmouth. In 1977 they relocated to Biddeford.

To Geraldine, care of and enjoyment of family was paramount. She enjoyed crafts and the making of teddy bears and she tried to never miss traveling with her husband to business conventions.

She was predeceased by siblings, Floyd, Pauline, Paul, Raymond Jr., and Constance Diane Weeks Young.

Geraldine is survived by, William Denyer Sr., her husband of 60 years; daughter, Susan Roberge and her husband Ronald; son, Willian J. Denyer Jr.; granddaughter, Jennifer Roberge; grandson, Steven Roberge, all of Biddeford; her twin brother, Gerald Weeks and his wife Beverley, of Fort Erie, Ontario; brothers, Gary Weeks and his wife Kay, of Tower Hill, NB, John weeks and his wife Sharon, of Kerrs Lake, NB; sister, Elaine Getchell and her husband Chester, of Mayfield, NB.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. Donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to the Biddeford Fire Department, 152 Alfred Street, Biddeford, ME 04005 to place a traffic light in front of Central Station.