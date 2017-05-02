DEVLIN, Barbara Corinne

Peacefully, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 with her family by her side, Barbara Corinne (Nickerson) Devlin, daughter of the late Charles and Selina Nickerson. She was predeceased by her husband, George C. Devlin.

Barbara is survived by her children, Paula (Peter) Pickard of Moncton, NB, Annette Devlin of Todd’s Point, NB, Rosemary (Doug Geddes) of Moncton, NB, Tim (Pauline) Devlin of Oak Bay, NB, Rochelle (Clyde) Ivey of Fredericton, NB, Meradith Devlin of Bartlett’s Mills NB; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was predeceased by one grandson, six brothers and three sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

By Barbara’s request, there will be no visitation. A graveside interment will take place at Milltown Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Charlotte County Hospital, Extra-Mural nurses and Home Support staff who gave her such great care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charlotte County Cancer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.humphreysh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphrey’s Funeral Home, 20 Marks St., St Stephen NB, E3L 2B2 (506) 466-3110.