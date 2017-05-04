DEVLIN, Bertha Marie

At Lincourt Manor, St. Stephen, NB, May 3, 2017, Bertha Marie Devlin passed away peacefully in her 99th year. Born in Coal Branch, NB, September 22, 1918 to Regina and Alfred Leger of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, NB.

She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Bernard; sisters, Noella and Marie; brothers, Zenon, Victor, Desiri, Elie and Roger. Bertha was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Union Street, St. Stephen, NB on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Visiting hours will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2-5 p.m.

Interment will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rolling Dam, NB.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Heart and Stroke Fund or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.