DIONNE, Adolphus William Alexander

Adolphus William Alexander Dionne, of St. Stephen, NB, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Born in Pearl, NB, he was a son of the late Adolphus C. and Margaret H. (Riley) Dionne.

Adolphus served three years in the Korean War and later worked as a Customs Officer until his retirement. For more than fifty years he was a loyal member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #9, St. Stephen, NB.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Adolphus was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading and learning new things; he was self-taught and built his own computers.

Survived by his cherished wife of more than fifty nine years and best friend, Barbara (Fleming); son, Bill (Wilma) of St. Stephen, NB; daughter, Sally of Dieppe, NB; daughter-in-law, I Chen of Belmont, CA; grandchildren, Abby (Peter), Sam, Tom and Sarah (Matt); five great-grandchildren; siblings, Marion Enman, Audrey Cormier, John Dionne and Michael Dionne; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Charlie, in 2015, and siblings Joseph, Walter, Frances, Priscilla and Patrick.

By request cremation has taken place with services to be held at a later date. Donations in Adolphus’ memory made to the Royal Canadian Legion would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Tuttle Brothers & Riverview Funeral Home, 214 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview, NB (506) 857-9544. Online condolences may be made at www.tuttlefuneralhome.ca.