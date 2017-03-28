DOUGLAS, George Noel

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, the passing of our Dad, George Noel Douglas, of Milltown, NB at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on March 25, 2017. Born December 25, 1937, in Milltown, NB. Husband of the late Patricia Ann (Magee) Douglas. Son of the late Bernard and Grace (Robinson) Douglas.

Survived by three daughters, Dawn Smith of Burnt Hill, Faith Hicks (Tobin) of Fredericton, NB, and Heather McCulloch (Clinton) of Old Ridge, NB; eight grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Jodi), Natasia Wyles (Zack), Kaileb Hartford, Nicholas Smith, Hartson Hicks, Kristyn Smith (Tyler), Robyn Hicks and Parker Hicks; seven great-grandchildren Kora and Rhiley Smith, Lyrik Wyles, Arminnie Bartley, Kellyn Wyles, Eden and Haven Sprague; one brother, William Douglas (Lynda) of London , ON; sisters-in-law, Monique Douglas of Quebec City, PQ, Ginny Greene (Georgie) of Lawrencetown, NS, Vivian Findley (Doug) of Debert, NS; several nieces and nephews; special cousins, Shirley and Jim Ross of St. Andrews, NB, and Charles and Corrine Robinson of Georgia; special neighbors and friends, Lorraine and Diane McManus, and Everett and Carol McFarlane.

Predeceased by his parents, wife, brother, David Douglas, two grandchildren, Michael Hartford, Jeffery Smith, and son-in-law, Ronald Smith Jr.

A graveside service will be held at the St. Stephen Rural Cemetery on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Tiller of the Soil “He that tilleth his land, shall have of plenty of bread…….a faithful man shall abound with blessings” Proverbs 28:19,20a

For those who wish, remembrances to Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of arrangements.