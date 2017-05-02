DRAPER, L. Suzanne



L. Suzanne Draper, age 72 of Dartmouth, NS, formerly of Wolfville, passed away at the palliative care unit at the Victoria General Hospital on April 27, 2017. Born in Halifax, on November 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Elinor (Barnes) Draper of Armdale.

Suzanne enjoyed her career as a denturist with clinics in Halifax, Canning, NS and in St. Stephen, NB. She was a member of the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia, the Denturist Licensing Board of NS and the NB Denturist Society. She was honored to be named Canadian Denturist of the Year in 1989.

Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Heather Howell Pemberton (Denise Weeks); grandchildren, Danielle Pemberton (Tyler Casey) and Robert Pemberton; great-granddaughters, Payton and Natalie Casey; sister, Loie E. Draper of Red Deer, AB. She will also by sadly missed by her dear friends, Bernice Weeks and Medford Guptill.

Predeceased by her brother, William O. Draper, and his wife, Loretta.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Special thank you to Dr. Alex Mitchell, VON nurses, The Red Cross and the Palliative Care Team, especially Megan, Lisa, Claire, Nicole, Karly, Marlise and Dr. Dupere.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.atlanticfuneralhomes.com (Dartmouth Chapel).