DUGAS, Alonzo Joseph

Alonzo Joseph Dugas passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB. He was born in Atholville on May 16, 1927 to the late Abraham and Josephine (Parent) Dugas.

Alonzo is survived by three sons, Eugene of Blacks Harbour, Wallace of Saint John and Julien of British Columbia; one daughter, Gloria Calvin of Apohaqui; five grandchildren, Jody, Tanya, Billy, Julien Jr. and Chyloe, and his loving companion, Lottie Hooley.

Besides his parents, Alonzo was predeceased by his wife, Genevieve; brothers, Alfred, Lionel and Richard, and sisters, Irene, Georgina, Leontine and Maria. He was last surviving member of his immediate family.

Alonzo started work at 14 as a lumberjack near Campbellton, enlisted in the Canadian Army with the Royal 22nd Regiment for a brief stint and was an employee for Connors Brothers for 20 years. He finished his career as head stationary engineer at Dr. William F. Roberts School and the DVA Hospital in Saint John. Alonzo was an active member of the Blacks Harbour Legion and was a volunteer in the fire and police departments. He enjoyed curling, coaching baseball and hockey. Since his retirement to Saint John, one of Alonzo’s favourite pastimes has been holding court at the Lancaster Mall and road trips to visit his favorite nephew, Jean-Guy Harquail and his wife, Ghislaine.

Rested at the St. George Funeral Home, 26 Portage Street, St. George (755-3533), with visitation held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held from Stella Maris Church, Blacks Harbour, on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Stella Maris Cemetery in the spring.

For those wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer or the NB Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Please place online condolences and remembrances at www.stgeorgefh.ca.