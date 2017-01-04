DUNN, Rachel M. (McIntyre)

Rachel M. (McIntyre) Dunn, of Hopkinton, MA, formerly of Melrose, Dec. 16, 2016. Beloved wife of the late James R. Dunn Sr. Devoted mother of Cindy A. Nordquist of Lowell, Peter R. Dunn and his wife Regina of Hopkinton, and the late James R. Dunn, Jr. Dear sister of Shirley Durante of Calais, ME, Lloyd A. McIntyre of St. Stephen, NB, and the late Kenneth Cleghorn, John McIntyre and Doris McIntyre. Caring sister-in-law of Lorraine Carbone and Arlene Petersen, both of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends gathered in honour of Rachel’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Melrose, on Monday, Dec. 19 from 4 -7 p.m., and for her funeral service at the International Family Church, 99 Concord Street, N. Reading, celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment in Puritan Lawn memorial Park, Peabody. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.