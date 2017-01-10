EDWARDS, Maureen

At the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, Patricia Maureen Yvonne (Terry) Edwards, wife of the late John Reginald Edwards of St. Stephen, NB. Born in India, she is the daughter of the late George and Mary (Sheffar) Terry.

Maureen was a member of Gateway Cathedral Church while residing in St. Stephen. Maureen worked as a homemaker with Little Acre Special Care Home, as well as volunteering in and around her community, helping others in need.

Maureen is survived by her two sons Gerry (Fran) of Port Howe, NS, Philip Edwards (Mark) of Ottawa, ON; granddaughter Stephanie.

By Maureens’ request, cremation will take place, followed by a celebration of her life to be held at Gateway Cathedral in St. Stephen at a later date, to be announced. The interment will take place at St. Stephen Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Gateway Cathedral Memorial Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).