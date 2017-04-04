ELDRIDGE, Carman Leon (1922-2017)

Carman passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3 at the Charlotte County Hospital at the age of 94.

Carm was born and raised in Beaver Harbour and has been a resident of St. Andrews since the 1960’s. He served in the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II, and is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #8 in St. Andrews.

After the war, Carman went to Ryerson College in Toronto to study the Refrigeration trade. He was one of the original instructors at the Lady Dunn Trade School (NBCC St. Andrews) from the 1960’s until he retired in 1988, where he taught Refrigeration & Air Conditioning. Carman was always active in the community as a former town councillor and a founding member of the Lions Club in St. Andrews, and their first King Lion. He is a member of All Saints Anglican Church in St. Andrews.

Carm was predeceased by his first wife of 33 years, Margaret McNamara (1979) of Killaloe, Ontario, and his second wife of 29 years, Elvena Lord (McDowell) (2009) of St. Andrews.

Carman had 12 brothers and sisters, and two children, Linda (Danny) Dyke and Terry (Barbi); grandsons, Michael, Ian (Dyke), David and Matthew (Eldridge), and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Aidan, Tatiana and Yehbin (Dyke-Choi).

Funeral service will be held from All Saint’s Anglican Church, King Street, St. Andrews, NB on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. The Royal Canadian Legion Passamaquoddy Branch #8 will conduct a Tribute to a Veteran service at the church immediately following the funeral service.

Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12 Noon until service at 2 p.m. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers remembrances to the charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of funeral arrangements.